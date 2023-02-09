One lane was closed on the A38 after a two-vehicle road traffic collision this morning (February 9).
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a crash between a car and a van on the A38 eastbound near to the Chequered Flag Cafe in Liskeard.
No one was injured in the incident, which saw one lane closed for more than two hours while the incident was investigated and recovery arranged.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the details of the incident.
They said: "Police were called at 9.35 am today, 9 February, following a collision between a car and a van on the A38 eastbound near the Chequered Flag Café, Liskeard.
"No injuries reported. One lane is closed and recovery is on scene."