MEMBERS of the 2nd Liskeard Brownies were given a special behind-the-scenes look at Liskeard Police Station during an educational and engaging visit.
The group was welcomed by PCSOs Bex and Steve, who acted as tour guides for the visit, explained the vital role local police officers and community support officers play in keeping the town safe, and answered a range of questions from the curious youngsters.
The Brownies were shown different parts of the station and given insight into the tools and equipment used in day-to-day policing. From radios to patrol cars, the visit offered a unique glimpse into the life of a police officer.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: “It was a real pleasure to welcome the Brownies to the station and help inspire the next generation of community-minded citizens.”