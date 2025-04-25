NATIONAL Highways say multi-million pound works to upgrade the Saltash Tunnel are ‘going well’.
In a statement released on their official website, they outlined how they have already started works to install cables to connect new technology to the tunnel.
The next phase will see the installation of new electronic signs on the A38 approaches to the tunnel. These signs will give live information about lane closures, driving conditions and hazards.
To create the gantry foundations, work — which will include diversions being put in place — will continue overnight (Monday to Friday) on four sites; two on each side of the River Tamar.
“We’ve already completed work on two sites: A38 westbound, close to Bickham Road and A38 eastbound, south of Stax Reclamation,” said a spokesperson. “We’ll now work on the next two sites: A38 eastbound, close to Pill Lane and A38 westbound, close to Normandy Way and Admiralty Road area.”
National Highways have also confirmed overnight tunnel closures on Saturday, April 26, and Saturday, May 10.
“We’re digging trenches across the road to install cables on the western approach to the tunnel,” they added. “This means we’ll also need to resurface parts of the road. We’ll work over two Saturday night shifts between 8pm and 8am.
“Closing the tunnel at night allows our teams to work safely in and around the tunnel. It also helps reduce the impact on the local community and drivers. During closures, well signed diversions will be in place by the standard B32171 and North Road routes.
“Over the coming weeks, we’ll turn off and remove illuminated road studs in the tunnel, bridge and on the approaches. Please continue to follow the instructions on the overhead signs.”
National Highways are reminding motorists closures can change at short notice, so for the latest information check their website or find live travel information on the Traffic England website.