Cornwall's motorists will have 35 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm April 25 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - A3047, Dudnance Lane, Wilson Way, A3047 and rejoin A30.
• A38, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker, lane closure with convoy working for resurfacing, westbound, dedicated exit slip diversion via Island Shop, junction and return, eastbound, exit onto B3251 via Trerulefoot and return.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 8pm April 22 to 6am May 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 28 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm April 28 to 5am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Avers - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm April 28 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Crowlas to St Erth roundabout two-way traffic lights for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm April 29 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both direction St Erth Roundabout to Loggans Moor roundabout carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - B3301 for both directions.
• A38, from 8pm April 29 to 6am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip road closed with convoy for resurfacing, diversion for entry via local authority network, A38 and Trerulefoot roundabout, westbound, dedicated exit slip via Island Shop, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dobwalls exit and entry slip roads closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local road and Twelvewoods Roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via A3047, Treswithian Road, College Street, Basset Road, B3303, Wesley Street, Kerrier Way, A3047.
• A30, from 7pm April 30 to 4am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon exit slip closed for sign erection works, diversion via A30 westbound to Summercourt, A3058 northbound and return A30 northbound.
• A38, from 8pm April 30 to 6am May 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker, lane closure with convoy working for resurfacing, westbound, dedicated exit slip diversion via Island Shop, junction and return, eastbound, exit onto B3251 via Trerulefoot and return.
• A38, from 8pm April 30 to 4am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford - two-way signals for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9pm April 30 to 6am May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Two Bridges - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm May 1 to 6am May 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Down to Callywith carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via - A389, Launceston Road and rejoin the A30, For A38 traffic A389 to Carminow Cross roundabout and join A38.
• A30, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm May 1 to 6am May 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip road closed with convoy for resurfacing, diversion for entry via local authority network, A38 and Trerulefoot roundabout, westbound, dedicated exit slip via Island Shop, junction and return.
• A38, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dobwalls exit and entry slip roads closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via local road and Twelvewoods Roundabout.
• A30, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Whitecross traffic signals for urgent horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm May 5 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via Connor Downs.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30, both direction,s Longrock, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm May 6 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker convoy working for carriageway patching works.
• A38, from 8pm May 6 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A38, from 8pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel roundabout to Liskeard Road two-way signals for sign erection works.
• A30, from 9pm May 7 to 6am May 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Newtown Roundabout to Chy-An-Mor roundabout, carriageway closed for National Grid works. Diversion via Longrock local roads.
• A30, from 7pm May 8 to 6am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Treswithian to Tolvaddon carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 6.30pm May 10 to 8am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 7pm May 10 to 8am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 8pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, on approach to Tamar Bridge - lane closures for toll sign changes.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill exit slip roads, lane closure for structure inspections.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, B3285, B3288, re-join A30, diversion westbound, via B3288, B3285, A3075, re-join A30.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to St Erth carriageway closed for drainage works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.