Devon and Cornwall Police have today named one of the men who died following a collision on the A390 at St Ive on Tuesday 18 April.
30-year-old Ben Mason from Liskeard died after the vehicle he was travelling in left the road shortly before midnight.
The family of Ben Mason said: "Ben was a loving son and brother, who was highly regarded amongst his friends and colleagues. He lived his life to the full, always longing for adventure and had a keen passion for travel.
“Throughout his life, he cared deeply for all animals great and small. He was well known for his infectious smile and cheeky sense of humour. A talented and dedicated soul has left this world too early and will forever be missed by those who loved him".
Formal identification for the two other men travelling in the car, believed to be aged 16 and 18, remains ongoing, however, both men have been named locally and their families have paid tributes to them.
Following the incident, four teenagers from Liskeard were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain on police bail until July whilst the investigation continues.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with relevant information to report it online here quoting reference 50230120322.