LOVING TRIBUTES have been paid by the families and friends of two teenagers who lost their lives after a tragic road collision near Liskeard last Tuesday (April 18).
Police had been called to reports that a vehicle had left the road and caught fire at Merrymeet. Four people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in the incident, which saw the loss of life of three males, aged 16, 18 and 30.
The events of this incident shocked the community of Liskeard, with multiple tributes paid on social media to the victims from those who loved them and will miss them most.
It also led to floral tributes being laid in the centre of Liskeard, with the Mayor of Liskeard laying a wreath in honour of the crash victims. Cllr Simon Cassidy said at the time of the wreath laying: “We were absolutely devastated to hear the news of this tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by it.
"It is truly heart-breaking and we will pull together as a community and support those in pain.”
Family and friends of Luke Warner, 16, and Jamie Lane, 18, who lost their lives in the incident have paid tribute to the two individuals at the centre of their worlds.
“The spark that enlightened our lives”
Leanne Jarrett said that her son, Luke, was the funniest, most caring, handsome young man with his whole live ahead of him.
In a beautiful tribute, she said: “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. Luke was the funniest, most caring, handsome young man with his whole life ahead of him. He really was the spark that enlightened every day of our lives and we cannot process that his life has been cut short at a time when he had so much to look forward to. Luke played rugby for Liskeard-Looe rugby club and had a strong bond with both his teammates and his coaches. He was also training for and looking forward to his first boxing match, following in his brother Billy’s footsteps and was a much-loved member of the Liskeard Elite boxing club. Never in a million years did we expect to suffer this excruciating loss in our lives.”
Ms Jarrett went onto describe the love her son had from so many people, continuing: “Luke had many friends, and the love and support that we have received through messages, cards and flowers from friends and the community has been overwhelming. As a family, we placed a rugby ball and a photo of Luke as our tribute on the parade so that others can remember him for the handsome, beautiful soul that he was, not for the horrific catastrophe that took our Luke away from us. Everyone who knew him knows of his contagious cheeky, funny sense of humour, he was certainly special and unique in every way, a pleasure to call our son, brother, grandson, cousin, and nephew.
“We’d like to thank Liskeard-Looe RFC for holding a match in Luke’s memory on Sunday, with a two-minute silence and his match shirt held for everyone to see ‘number 8’ it gave us some comfort that he meant so much to everyone… Luke Warner, we will love you forever. “
“The best in the world”
The family of Jamie Lane, 18, expressed their love and adoration for a brother, son and brother-in-law that they said had a smile which “lit up a room”.
Stacey, his sister said: “I honestly can’t believe I am even writing this. I am so heartbroken and just want my little brother to come back. Words can’t describe how any of us are feeling right now, you were the best brother and uncle in the world and none of us will ever forget you.
“We all love you and wish this never happened, I love you and miss you so much already.”
Arron and Michaela, Jamie’s older brother and sister-in-law described Jamie’s infectious, cheeky personality.
They said: “Our beautiful Jamie, our baby brother and brother-in-law. There are no words to describe our utter heartache; you had a smile that lit up any room and your cheeky personality was infectious; you didn’t deserve this. We will miss you so very much, we love you always.”
Jamie’s mother and brother paid tribute to their son and sibling. Jamie’s mother said that her son had been taken away far too soon, the hardest thing she ever had to do while his brother, Brad wrote: “We might have fought and made up, but we were always there for each other. I couldn’t have wanted a better little brother; we will forever love and miss you.”
“The Kindest Sweetest Soul”
Friends of Jamie and Luke paid tribute to their friends.
A friend of Jamie’s paid tribute to the ‘kindest, sweetest soul’, saying: “you were the kindest, sweetest soul who would infect everyone with your smile and laughter. Being apart of your life and once your best friend was a real blessing. I’m so grateful to have shared many memories with you and no doubt we all will continue to make many more in memory of you. None of this feels real, it’s really left a hole in us all. I ask for everyone to hold your close one’s a little tighter, tell them you love them because this heartfelt tragedy has proven tomorrow really isn’t promised. We love you and miss you so very much, you’ll be forever 18.
“My heart breaks for all the families and friends of the three that tragically lost their lives that day leaving immense pain and sadness in us all, we send our heartfelt condolences and I think we’d all like to thank massively the emergency services who attended the accident that night for doing their very best as always”.
“A big impact on everyone’s lives”
Another friend, Lara, who knew both Jamie and Luke, paid a tribute to the caring pair that she said would be loved and missed by so many.
She said: “Jamie was a kind caring lad he was the type of person anyone could go and vent to he had the time of day for anyone and everyone, he had such a great humour and would always make people laugh even when he was struggling himself, he had a big impact on everyone’s lives and will be loved and missed by many!
“Luke was an amazing lad he also had the time of day for anyone and everyone he played rugby for Liskeard Looe and no matter how the game ended he always had a positive attitude towards the game he also had a great passion for boxing and was very dedicated!
“All of his rugby team played a match in honour of him this Sunday gone, and everyone there done a couple minutes silence whilst holding up his team shirt the turnout was amazing and he had friends and family come to support the game too he meant the world to all the rugby boys and more, he will be loved and missed by so many”