In a beautiful tribute, she said: “Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. Luke was the funniest, most caring, handsome young man with his whole life ahead of him. He really was the spark that enlightened every day of our lives and we cannot process that his life has been cut short at a time when he had so much to look forward to. Luke played rugby for Liskeard-Looe rugby club and had a strong bond with both his teammates and his coaches. He was also training for and looking forward to his first boxing match, following in his brother Billy’s footsteps and was a much-loved member of the Liskeard Elite boxing club. Never in a million years did we expect to suffer this excruciating loss in our lives.”