The colourful contest, part of the Liskeard Lions Carnival celebrations, featured two classes packed with talent. Artists transformed the pavement into a gallery of vibrant chalk art, making judging near impossible.
“There were some amazing drawings, making it difficult to judge,” said Cllr Whitty. “In my eyes they were all winners.”
The community turned out in force to admire the artwork, which lit up the town centre and brought smiles to faces young and old. Organisers hailed the event a huge success and praised the spirit of fun and inclusion that captured the heart of the carnival.
