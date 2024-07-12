The A38 between Carkeel and Trerulefoot was closed earlier today after the railway bridge at Trerulefoot was struck by a vehicle.
It’s reported locally that a Royal Mail lorry scuffed its roof on the bridge causing the closure. This has not been confirmed by the police.
The road tapers on either side before the bridge to allow lorries to pass through at the highest point.
The road was closed for two hours and has now reopened with residual delays still reported along the stretch of road from Tideford to Carkeel, Saltash.
The A374 was also impacted up to the St Germans turn off. The A38 at Carkeel has also reopened according to police reports.
James Millidge, Chair of local A38 campaign group Safe38 said: “SE Cornwall was closed for business again this morning.
“Safe38 were made aware that the low bridge at Trerulefoot has once again been struck by a vehicle resulting in the closure of the A38 for much of the morning.
“Our thoughts are with anyone who might be involved in the incident; we hope no one is injured.
“These closures severely damage the livelihoods of local people due to their economic impact. In addition, to that, virtually all of Cornwall’s rail network is at risk due to this single point of failure.
“We need a road where this hazard is bypassed altogether with a modern dual carriageway, which is fit for purpose and will save lives and secure livelihoods for generations to come”.