A NEW cashpoint is set to come to a town’s high street which will soon be left without a bank.
A planning application has been submitted seeking to make alterations to the front of the Costcutter store on Fore Street, in Bodmin in order to install a new ATM.
The application comes ahead of the impending withdrawal of banks from the town’s high street, with Barclays and Halifax set to close their branches in the coming months.
Their withdrawal would see the main high street in the town without access to a cashpoint, with plans for a new ‘banking hub’ not yet confirmed.
The nearest alternative free cash points are located outside of the town’s supermarkets.
However, an application from Euronet Worldwide could, if approved, come to the rescue of the town, with the proposals for a free ATM machine.
The proposals are set to be discussed by Bodmin Town Council at this week’s meeting of the planning committee, to be held on Wednesday, May 8.
The final decision will be made by Cornwall Council’s planning department, with the full plans viewable under PA24/02267.