“The world is becoming more digital than ever before and more of our customers are doing their everyday banking online. With more customers banking digitally, we've seen a fall in branch visits. Because of this, we've decided to close this branch. What this means for you - We’re still here to support you and there’s a number of ways you can do your everyday banking with us - online, on your mobile, over the phone or at a Post Office®. You can use any of our branches and the nearest alternative is the St Austell branch (Halifax), or Wadebridge (Lloyds).