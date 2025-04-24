A MOTORIST in Bodmin was left with no vehicle on a school run after it was seized by police.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they took action against the driver of a red Hyundai i20 vehicle which was being driven despite having no MOT, car tax or insurance at the time of being used.
The driver was reported for all the offences identified by officers with the vehicle seized by police.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This vehicle was stopped by officers in Bodmin on April 23 having been used for the purposes of a school run - expired MOT, expired Vehicle Excise Licence and no insurance. Vehicle seized and driver reported for all offences.”