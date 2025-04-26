The Hole in the Wall, on Crockwell Street in Bodmin was recently announced as the winner of the CAMRA Kernow Pub of the Year Award, with the accolade being presented to the venue in a celebration event on Saturday, April 26.
It is the fourth time that the traditional pub with history running through its walls and in its décor has won the award under the tenure of Steve Hall, who has been the landlord of the venue since 2003.
The pints were flowing and the buffet laid on for all those present much enjoyed, contributing towards the jovial atmosphere while awaiting for the formal presentation.
It comes as Hole in the Wall was noted to be becoming something of a serial winner of the award, having previously won the prize in 2015, 2016 and 2024 prior to the latest victory.
Presenting the award to Mr Hall, Russ Durbridge, the CAMRA Kernow awards co-ordinator joked: “We might have to ban the Hole in the Wall next year to give everyone else a chance!”
After the presentation, Steve Hall said: “I am genuinely delighted and humbled to be able to celebrate this award with our locals and members of CAMRA Kernow.
“As I always say, because it is true, the award is a testament to the work of everyone in the team, from Ruth the manager to our excellent bar staff and this is an award which belongs to everyone.
“It is a great honour to be able to win this award, especially when I know how fierce the competition is with many tremendous venues across Cornwall also in the running each year.
“It’s an absolute privilege to serve our first-rate customers who understand and appreciate what the pub is about as well as making the atmosphere that makes the Hole in the Wall the truly special venue it has been for multiple generations.”
Paul Waller, chairman of CAMRA Kernow, commented previously: “This year’s competition was incredibly close, with all four finalists demonstrating the highest standards of excellence. However, The Hole in the Wall pipped it for its outstanding selection of real ales, commitment to the community, and superb customer experience. Huge congratulations to Steve Hall and his team!”
When the award was announced, a spokesperson for CAMRA Kernow said of the venue: “The prestigious award recognises excellence in beer quality, atmosphere, service, and commitment to real ale and the local community. The competition was exceptionally fierce this year, with three other outstanding finalists.
“Each of these establishments showcases the very best of Cornwall’s pub scene, making the final decision incredibly difficult for the judging panel.
“Landlord Steve Hall and his team at The Hole in the Wall impressed the judges with their dedication to top-quality real ale, warm hospitality, and historic charm. The pub, known for its rich history and welcoming atmosphere, has become a favourite among both locals and visitors.”