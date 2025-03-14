MANAGEMENT and staff at a Bodmin pub are celebrating after winning their latest Cornwall CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award.
It was announced by the organisation that the prestigious pub award was won by the Hole in the Wall, on Crockwell Street in the town.
The historic venue has previously won the award three times prior to the latest success, with its previous victories for Cornwall pub of the year coming in 2015, 2016 and 2024.
It beat off competition from three other renowned venues in the Duchy, with The Old Ale House in Truro, Moth and the Moon in Falmouth and the Star Inn in Vogue as runners up.
Announcing the winner, a spokesperson for CAMRA Kernow said: “CAMRA Kernow is delighted to announce that The Hole in the Wall, Bodmin, has been named Cornwall’s Pub of the Year 2025.
“The prestigious award recognises excellence in beer quality, atmosphere, service, and commitment to real ale and the local community. The competition was exceptionally fierce this year, with three other outstanding finalists.
“Each of these establishments showcases the very best of Cornwall’s pub scene, making the final decision incredibly difficult for the judging panel.
“Landlord Steve Hall and his team at The Hole in the Wall impressed the judges with their dedication to top-quality real ale, warm hospitality, and historic charm. The pub, known for its rich history and welcoming atmosphere, has become a favourite among both locals and visitors.”
Steve Hall, the landlord at the Hole in the Wall since 2003, said: “I am really ecstatic that we’ve won the CAMRA pub of the year award.
“I didn’t think we’d win the overall award, although truth be told I never do with so many great venues out there, but it is a great honour to be able to represent both Bodmin and Cornwall CAMRA in the upcoming regional contest where we will compete against award winners in Devon, Somerset and Dorset.
“The pub is how it is because of a real team effort with my dedicated staff. We’ve got our fabulous manager Ruth who brilliantly leads the rest of our hard-working team who both keep this wonderful venue clean to the highest standard and the pints flowing from behind the bar.
“It’s an absolute privilege to serve our first-rate customers who understand and appreciate what the pub is about as well as making the atmosphere that makes the Hole in the Wall the truly special venue it has been for multiple generations.
“I am looking forward to being able to celebrate this win with Cornwall CAMRA, our staff, our locals and visitors when the award is presented in the near future.”
Paul Waller, chairman of CAMRA Kernow, commented: “This year’s competition was incredibly close, with all four finalists demonstrating the highest standards of excellence. However, The Hole in the Wall pipped it for its outstanding selection of real ales, commitment to the community, and superb customer experience. Huge congratulations to Steve Hall and his team!”