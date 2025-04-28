A TOURIST attraction in Cornwall has won a prestigious accolade – a King’s Award for Enterprise.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan, near Mevagissey, has received the award for its work on sustainable development.
Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, commenting on the award, said Heligan was an exceptional business and described the gardens as magical.
This year, a total of 197 businesses, representing a diverse range of sectors, have been recognised with such awards by King Charles III as among the best in the country.
Heligan managing director Laura Smit Chesterfield said: “The team at the Lost Gardens of Heligan are delighted, honoured and proud to receive a King’s Award for Enterprise in the category of sustainable development.
“His Majesty the King has been a tireless champion of sustainability and environmental stewardship for over 50 years. He has led the way with quiet determination and visionary insight, inspiring a national - and indeed global - movement toward a more balanced and respectful relationship with the natural world.
“We, at Heligan, are intensely proud to stand alongside others in building upon His Majesty’s legacy and to continue advocating for a nature-friendly future with hope, energy and purpose.”
The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect the King’s desire to continue the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses.
The programme, now in its 59th year, has awarded more than 8,000 companies since it began in 1965.
The King’s Lord Lieutenants – his representatives in each county – will be presenting the awards to businesses throughout the year. One representative from each winning business will also be invited to a special royal reception event.
The Lost Gardens of Heligan estate covers more than 200 acres.