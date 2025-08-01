COMMUNITY organisations in Millbrook, Liskeard and Upton Cross have all delivered a series of impactful local initiatives, thanks to vital support provided by the Cornwall Community Foundation.
The Caradon Area Community Fund (CACF) has helped tackle key challenges such as food insecurity, youth isolation and mental health, with grassroots projects making a visible difference across South East Cornwall.
In Millbrook, Café Abundance CiC used its grant to run a weekly “pay-as-you-feel” meal service for 30 residents. The initiative offered more than affordable, nutritious food – and it also helped reduce social isolation by creating a regular, welcoming space for connection and conversation.
In Liskeard, St Martin’s Church ran an action-packed summer programme for children and young people. Activities included a silent disco, holiday club, park events, youth club sessions and festival games, drawing in more than 200 participants and promoting inclusion, confidence and community spirit among local youth.
Meanwhile, in Upton Cross, the Parent-Teacher Association at Upton Cross Academy created a sensory garden tailored for children with sensory processing needs. The calming space offers a quiet environment to support self-regulation and emotional wellbeing. Benefiting over 100 children, it is already improving both mental health and learning outcomes within the school.
Together, these initiatives demonstrate the fund’s wide-reaching impact on local wellbeing, especially in rural and under-resourced areas.
A spokesperson said: “We’re proud to support projects that empower communities, reduce loneliness and help young people thrive. The Caradon Area Community Fund exists to back the ideas and energy of local groups who know best what their communities need.”
The Caradon Area Community Fund are also celebrating 12 years of giving from the Howton Solar Farm Fund. Since 2013, they have distributed over £395,000 to 105 community projects in Pillaton, Landrake & St Erney, St Mellion, St Dominick and Saltash. These projects have reached a total of 29,658 people.
