TWO holiday parks in Cornwall have gained prestigious recognition for the way they value their staff.
Par Sands Holiday Park on the south coast and Pentire Holiday Park, near Bude, have achieved gold accreditation from Investors in People.
The gold level is achieved by just 17 per cent of UK organisations seeking Investors in People accreditation.
It celebrates a commitment to developing people, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and creating an environment where all employees can thrive.
Among the qualities judged as outstanding were the investment in career development, and the creation of a culture of empowerment, wellbeing and mutual support.
Both parks are part of Park Holidays UK which has praised the staff for their role in the “tremendous achievement”.
