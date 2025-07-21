STUDENTS at Looe Community Academy (LCA) have been busy painting bumble bees in their art lessons and the work will be going on display in a prominent gallery in Polperro.
Nine pieces by GCSE students and over 60 pieces from year 7’s will be exhibited at The Ebenezer Gallery in Polperro from Monday, August 11 to Sunday, August 24.
A few GSCE creative students produced bumblebee bee paintings in June with teachers Miss Welch and Miss Tedder. Although the students had completed their art courses, they were still in the art room doing revision for their exams.
As its a particularly stressful time around school with mounting exam pressures, the decision was made to give students an art therapy experience which Miss Welch is extremely keen to develop in school.
The students responded so well to this that the bumble bee project went into action. The students were guided through the piece with step by step instructions to build confidence but allowed their own personality to shine in the background and a choice of positive affirmative.
Miss Welch said: “Using art therapy to support student’s wellbeing is so important, allowing students time to just breathe, paint and achieve can boost mindfulness, resilience and self-worth. I think the pieces are beautiful and they make me smile.”
Among the beautiful pieces, it was year 10 student Keira Harper who was voted as the best and received a gift voucher from their teacher.
Keira said: “I really enjoyed doing this piece of work. The piece makes me happy because of the bright colours. I think it’s my best bit of artwork and I’m proud it’s going to be on show.”
The response around the school was so positive that art teachers Miss Welch and Miss Wood decided to change the year 7 scheme finish piece to include the bumble bee.
Although students had started their planned finish piece, they were excited to take on the GCSE level challenge.
Year 7 student Maria Gutierre said: “I really enjoyed doing this work because there was a lot of freedom. It was challenging and it shows off all the skills I have learnt this year.”
The Ebenezer Gallery, which is open daily from 10am to 4pm, have supported LCA Art students throughout the year by regularly hosting exhibitions of their work. Every KS3 student and the GCSE creative students have shown their work at least once this academic year.
The students across the school see this as a wonderful opportunity, having their work exhibited alongside professional artist, with their teacher saying it has increased their ‘engagement and aspiration’ in the subject.
New head teacher Paul Boyes said: “I was in awe of the work the students have produced with the Art Team here at Looe Community Academy. Seeing the Well-bee-ing project being undertaken and completed was sheer joy.
“The art at Looe is vibrant, alive and inspirational. I was so proud of the students and staff for the quality of the work thy have produced! It is stunning, well done all.”
