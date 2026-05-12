STAFF members from ASDA’s St Austell store took part in a special walk last week as part of the supermarket’s Tickled Pink campaign.
Colleagues from the St Austell and Bodmin stores came together on Wednesday, May 6, to walk from ASDA Bodmin to St Austell in an effort to raise money and awareness for charities CoppaFeel! and Breast Cancer Now.
The 16 mile walk on country lanes, footpaths and the Cornish coast path was also organised to celebrate 30 years of the Tickled Pink campaign, which has helped fund better treatments, vital education and life-changing support for those affected by breast cancer.
When combining sponsorship with in-store activities held on the day, the team raised over £2,000.
A spokesperson for ASDA St Austell said: “This walk was part of a two-day event across the region which itself raised £15,000 that could fund 30 days of research.
“That’s 30 days for a researcher to better understand breast cancer, work on their project and find new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent the disease. 30 days of research for 30 years of our Tickled Pink campaign.”
A Breast Cancer Now spokesperson added: “Thank you so much to the team and to everyone involved for your amazing support.”
To make a donation, visit the ASDA St Austell’s JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/26-tickledpink-4152-asdastaustell
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