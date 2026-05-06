The kiosk is a self-service set up that provides individuals with on-the-spot body composition data. Following clear and simple instructions given by an automated in-kiosk voice, users get their weight, fat percentage, muscle mass, oxygen saturation levels, blood pressure and temperature readings. The figures are explained in a booklet that can be taken away, and regular visits by Healthy Cornwall improvement practitioners to the kiosk means there is often someone to talk to in person.