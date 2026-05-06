Saying our bodies are important is an understatement. Our lives depend on them so making sure they’re functioning well is in our best interests writes Sue Bradbury.
Leisure centres exist to help people get fitter and where better to position a Lifestyle Health Kiosk than in a place that’s easily accessed by those going in and out for exercise sessions.
The kiosk is a self-service set up that provides individuals with on-the-spot body composition data. Following clear and simple instructions given by an automated in-kiosk voice, users get their weight, fat percentage, muscle mass, oxygen saturation levels, blood pressure and temperature readings. The figures are explained in a booklet that can be taken away, and regular visits by Healthy Cornwall improvement practitioners to the kiosk means there is often someone to talk to in person.
The kiosk is set for a six week stint at Liskeard Leisure Centre.
“It’s proved a really popular way of giving people information about their bodies that can then be used as a benchmark for making any improvements necessary,” said Karen Edmond, GLL community sport manager.
“We’re working in partnership with Healthy Cornwall on this and a range of other projects that are all about encouraging healthier lifestyles. The kiosk acts as a starting point in many cases by raising awareness of issues that can cause health problems and signposting sources of help available.
“I’m lucky enough to be in a job where I see the difference exercise can make all the time. Not just in terms of weight loss, muscle strengthening and increased mobility but also mental wellbeing. Sharing personal healthy body aims with others has social, as well as physical, benefits and I never cease to be amazed by the transformations I witness.
“The kiosk has so far been used by 653 people and that’s a great indication of how successful it is.
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