THE National Trust’s ‘Summer of Play’ invites families to have fun and experience historic places in the South West in new and unexpected ways.
Summer of Play has kicked off and will continue every day throughout the summer holidays, set against the backdrop of the National Trust’s historic houses and gardens.
Summer of Play is designed for families, jam-packed with fun and with a family-festival feel. Activities will be dotted around large fields, woodlands and garden areas, so there’s plenty of space to enjoy games and activities as well as picnicking spots, shady rest areas and of course, toilets, cafes and pop-ups offering food and drink.
In total, 191 National Trust places across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be hosting Summer of Play activities.
Here are just a few of the places taking part in the South West:
Lanhydrock, Bodmin
(Now until September 3. Daily, 10.30am to 4pm).
Play and get active with animal-themed activities, based on the animals depicted on Long Gallery ceiling, which is currently undergoing a major conservation project. Follow the play trail around the garden and see if you can jump like a kangaroo, race like a cheetah or balance like a mountain goat.
Trelissick, Feock
(Now until September 2. Daily, 10am to 5pm)
Play on repeat this summer with sack races, hurdles, egg and spoon races and tennis to get you active at Trelissick, what will you do first? Come along on a Friday to have a go at archery until August 23, 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm. Embrace your creativity and make-believe in the stables where you’ll find a stage ready for you to dress up and perform and tabletop games to play during wet weather. Explore the garden and have a mini-summer holiday as part of the Trelissick garden trail.
Killerton, Exeter
(Now until September 2. Daily, 10am to 5pm)
Get ready for an action-packed summer of fun at Killerton with six different play zones to choose from. For those who want to burn off some steam, there’s frisbee golf and loose parts play to climb and build. Get creative with arts and crafts equipment, dress up in the mini-theatre or head over to the nature zone to identify bugs and look for fairy houses. For some peace and quiet, there’s a quiet zone with sensory light bubbles and an outdoor library for story time. There’s plenty of covered areas so play can continue no matter what the weather. Pack a picnic to eat on the lawn, or pop into one of the 3 cafés for lunch, hot and cold drinks, or ice creams.
Buckland Abbey, Yelverton
(Now until September 1. Daily, 10am to 4pm)
Join us for a fun filled summer, where you can learn how to play, dance and sword fight like a medieval knight at Buckland Abbey's Knight Academy. This summer visitors are invited to play games with medieval origins such as tennis, football and skittles. Learn all the key sword moves a Knight would need to know as well as all the dance moves. After that you can build your own castle in our loose parts play area - giving it the best defences. Or you can simply relax in the Book Nook, reading or creating poems on the poetry board. Storytelling will take place in the Abbey throughout the summer (check website for times) and archery demonstrations will take place on the Abbey lawn on August 13 and 27.
Saltram, Plymouth
(Now until September 1. Daily, 10am to 4.15pm)
Enjoy time together over the school holidays and become a ‘marvellous maker’ in a Summer of Play at Saltram. Join in a variety of games available every day by the play tent. Wild Wednesdays are back for the summer including nature activities with the Saltram team (booking is essential). Feeling crafty? Why not come along to a drop-in art workshops every Thursday, with a different art activity theme each week. Then from Monday, August 26, to Friday, August 31, come and add your own creation to the big ‘Saltram summer scrapbook’ giant artwork. And finally, complete your very own activity scrap book to become a ‘marvellous maker’, featuring activities and trails to keep you busy all summer.
Greenway, Kingswear
(Now until September 1. Daily, 10.30am to 4.30pm)
Greenway will be transformed into a circus this summer with ‘Cirque Du Summer’. Circus themed fun will take over with games, activities, obscurities, oddities and circus skill workshops. Fun has no age limit and with a range of activities designed to test your circus skills, there'll be something for everyone to get stuck into. Test your strength and balance, twist and bend with circus inspired yoga and try out your juggling skills.
For more information on activities taking place on each day of the summer holidays visit nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/family-friendly