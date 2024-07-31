Join us for a fun filled summer, where you can learn how to play, dance and sword fight like a medieval knight at Buckland Abbey's Knight Academy. This summer visitors are invited to play games with medieval origins such as tennis, football and skittles. Learn all the key sword moves a Knight would need to know as well as all the dance moves. After that you can build your own castle in our loose parts play area - giving it the best defences. Or you can simply relax in the Book Nook, reading or creating poems on the poetry board. Storytelling will take place in the Abbey throughout the summer (check website for times) and archery demonstrations will take place on the Abbey lawn on August 13 and 27.