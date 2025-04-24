TORPOINT Sea Cadets have just eight spaces remaining for adventurous local youngsters eager to join their thriving unit.
Open to juniors aged 9–11 and seniors aged 12–17, the cadets offer a unique opportunity to build confidence, learn new skills, and make lifelong friends.
Weekly meetings take place every Thursday from 6pm to 8.30pm at their dedicated HQ within the HMS Raleigh Royal Navy base.
With activities ranging from boating and drill to first aid and teamwork challenges, it’s an exciting and rewarding way to spend your evenings. Membership costs just £15 per month.
If you're ready to dive into an unforgettable experience, contact [email protected] to secure your place before they’re all gone.