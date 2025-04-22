The Stable, well known for freshly made sourdough pizzas and a wide selection of craft ciders, has recently launched its brand new restaurant on the Padstow harbourside and to celebrate, they’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a £50 gift voucher.
With restaurants across the region, including Fistral, Bath, Bristol and Plymouth, their newly opened Padstow location brings something a bit different – including an exclusive new menu.
It features larger, thinner pizza bases, smashed burgers, fish and chips, and for the first time ever, a breakfast menu, only available at the Padstow site. Options include the Whole Hog Brekkie, Eggs Royale and other favourites, making it a great choice at any time of day.
Open daily from 9am to 10pm, The Stable Padstow offers relaxed dining with views over the harbour, a warm welcome and a strong focus on local ingredients. Ideal for a quick bite, a catch-up with friends, or a laid-back family meal, there’s something for everyone.
To be in with a chance of winning a £50 gift voucher to spend at The Stable, simply answer the following question:
What is The Stable group known for?
A) Freshly made sourdough pizza and handcrafted milkshakes
B) Freshly made sourdough pizza and German beer
C) Freshly made sourdough pizza and West Country cider
The £50 gift voucher is valid for one year from the date of issue and can be used at The Stable Padstow or any other Stable location. Full terms and conditions can be found at stablepizza.com
Deadline for entries is noon on Friday, May 9. Full terms and conditions are available on our website. Editor’s decision is final.