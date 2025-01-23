A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by some heavy, thundery showers. Quite widely, 10 to 20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30 to 50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes. It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total. Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.