A series of weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as Cornwall prepares to batten down its hatches and prepare for a battering from the incoming Storm Eowyn.
While the area is set to escape the worst of the storm, with a red weather warning issued for parts of the north of the United Kingdom, Cornwall is set to still receive a lashing, with the arrival of the storm already preceded by thunder, lightning and reports of mini tornadoes.
The only day presently without a yellow weather warning is Saturday, January 25, with the weather presently predicted to be a literal ‘calm between the storms’ comprising of mostly sunny weather in between the passing of Storm Eowyn and it being followed by another low pressure system developed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Thursday, January 23
Yellow weather warning for wind: 7am until 5pm
A band of heavy rain will move eastwards through the remainder of today, with some rather gusty winds for a time, followed by a few blustery showers. Wind gusts may reach 50-60 mph in some places, more especially on coasts and hills, and perhaps locally up to 70 mph on more exposed coasts. Winds will ease from west to east through the afternoon.
Friday, January 24
Yellow weather warning for rain - midnight until 9am
A band of heavy rain will move northeast across this area later on Thursday night, clearing to the east on Friday morning. Accumulations of 15 to 25 mm are expected fairly widely, with as much as 40 to 60 mm over high ground, which may result in some surface water flooding in places.
Yellow weather warning for wind - 5am until 3pm
As Storm Éowyn moves across the northwest of the UK on Friday, south to southwesterly winds will strengthen with gusts of 40 to 50 mph likely for a time, perhaps higher on exposed coasts and hills, before easing through the afternoon.
Sunday, January 26
Yellow weather warning for wind - 8am until 3pm
A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest on Sunday morning, then spread to other southern and western areas through the day. Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph are possible.
Yellow weather warning for rain - 8am until midnight
A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by some heavy, thundery showers. Quite widely, 10 to 20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30 to 50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes. It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total. Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.
Monday, January 27
Yellow weather warning for rain - midnight until 6am
A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by some heavy, thundery showers. Quite widely, 10-20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30-50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes. It's then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total. Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.