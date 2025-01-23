THE first signs of the mayhem set to be brought by Storm Eowyn has arrived in Cornwall - with trees down, high winds, rain and reports of a mini tornado in Bodmin and Quintrell Downs causing damage.
While the storm itself isn’t set to make landfall until this evening, low pressure weather fronts have already brought havoc to Cornwall.
Kernow Weather Team have issued a warning for tornado, hail, torrential rain, thunder and lightning.
A forecaster for the group said: “Good morning.There has been reports of a tornado in Bodmin. We are issuing an urgent warning for this , along with hail thunder and lightning. Please do take extra care if you are out travelling as conditions are deteriorating and may continue to bring unexpected conditions. Please stay safe.”
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning, stating: “A band of heavy rain will move from west to east across the area on Thursday, bringing a 4-5 hour spell of strong and gusty winds. Winds are expected to reach 50 to 60 mph over exposed coasts and hills. Winds, arriving across western areas during the morning will ease during the afternoon, whereas eastern areas will see winds peak during the afternoon.”
