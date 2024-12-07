THERE is set to be little let up in the strong winds as Storm Darragh makes it way towards Europe after battering Cornwall with 80 miles per hour winds throughout Saturday.
While the worst of the storm has passed with wind speeds beginning to decline, forecasters have warned that wind speeds will remain potent throughout Sunday, with wind gusts forecasted to be in the 50 to 60 mile per hour range throughout the day.
Storm Darragh’s impact is set to continue throughout Sunday, with GWR issuing a ‘do not travel’ warning to customers with disruption set to last throughout the day.
A number of businesses throughout Cornwall are set to remain closed due to damage caused to buildings.
A yellow weather warning, in place from 6am until 6pm on Sunday, December 8 warns that while winds will begin to decline, they will still remain potent.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Darragh will be moving away from the UK through Sunday but will continue to leave a legacy of strong north to north easterly winds across much of England and Wales.
“Winds will quite widely gust to 35 to 45 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 50 mph, especially over higher ground. Around coasts, winds will gust to 50-60 mph, perhaps locally nearer 70 mph during the morning.
“The wind may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely. Winds will very slowly ease from the north through the day.”
A forecaster for the Kernow Weather Team, an independent meteorological service added: “Sunday morning arrives and we start the day with variable cloud and a few scattered showers, along with sunny spells. It will start very cold with low temperatures of 3°C and highs of 8°C, but if you add on a wind chill it'll feel more like -1°C to plus 3°C.
“The winds are strong again, gale force at times from a north/Northwesterly direction with speeds varying between 35 to 45mph inland, however throughout the day some gusts may reach 50 to 65mph, and the potential for the odd 70mph.
“Please do take extra care once again, as it's still likely there will be trees down, structural damage and lose debris around. I'm pretty sure we will hear about trampolines in the neighbours garden, sheds dissapearing from gardens, Christmas decorations flying about, and wheelie bins being flashed by speed cameras. Travel conditions may be disrupted once again, along with more power outages too.
“Through the afternoon showers will die out leaving some dry conditions and sunny spells, but it'll remain windy. Even into the evening it stays windy, however by now our speeds should be down to around a breezy 40 to 50mph, although this may be different by tomorrow's evening update. Temperatures throughout the day will struggle in single figures, so if you do go out wrap up warm.”