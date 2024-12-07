THE railway operator Great Western Railway (GWR) has issued a ‘do not travel’ warning as the network recovers from the carnage caused by Storm Darragh.
It comes as the majority of railway services were cancelled throughout Saturday, December 7 due to the amber weather warning which saw 80 mile per hour winds forecast throughout the country.
In addition to confirming that there will be no services on Cornwall’s railway lines until at least 1pm on Sunday, December 8, subject to assessments of the lines upon the worst of the storm passing, the operator has warned that a shortage of staff will further exacerbate service disruption.
This includes a warning to customers seeking to travel by train to the popular Bath Christmas Market that some trains may not call at the station due to potential overcrowding.
After the railway had been closed until 1pm on the grounds of safety, the resumption of services on the main line between Plymouth and Penzance was quickly curtailed after a tree fell on the line near Bodmin Parkway.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Storm Darragh is causing significant disruption and customers are advised to change plans and avoid travelling if possible.
“No train services are able to run on many parts of the network. Speed restrictions are in place and fallen trees and debris are also impacting services.
“For the latest journey information visit GWR.com/check
“Customers who do not travel can claim a full refund at GWR.com/refunds
“Alternatively, tickets for travel with us on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 can be used on Monday December 9.
“On Sunday, crew availability means a significantly reduced, amended timetable will be in place on long-distance services. Customers should only travel if necessary.
“Online journey planners are currently not correct and will be updated overnight on Saturday. Please check your journey on Sunday morning.”
The GWR journey check service has confirmed that there will be no trains until at least 1pm on Sunday.
It notes: “Due to severe weather between Plymouth and Penzance all lines are blocked.Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 13:00 08/12.
“The Cornish Main Line is now blocked at Bodmin Parkway due to a large tree on both lines. Passengers are advised not to travel.
“During this disruption if you wish to use local buses as an alternative means of transport and the local bus is not accepting GWR tickets please purchase a ticket on the bus, keep it and send it, together with your train ticket, to us to claim for a refund.
“The branch lines between Liskeard and Looe, Par and Newquay, Truro and Falmouth, and St. Erth and St. Ives remain shut, with no alternatives in place. Therefore the advice to not travel on those routes remains in place.”