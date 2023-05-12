Mike Beeston National Trust Gardens & Parks Advisor for the National Trust said: “Those winter blues seem to melt away when bluebells are mentioned. These true heralders of spring are as much a key part of our natural heritage as any other flower. Stand at the edge of a bluebell wood breathe in deeply, take in the delicate sweet scent and marvel at one of nature’s truly spectacular events. Bluebells are slow to establish themselves, so if you stumble upon a deeply carpeted blue haze it’s likely to be ancient woodland.”