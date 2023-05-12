The sight and scent of blooming bluebells covering a woodland floor on a warm spring day is one of the most magical experiences nature has to offer and with over half the global population of bluebells flowering on these shores, Britain’s beautiful blue spring is a quintessential part of our native landscape.
One of the top National Trust areas to see this springtime spectacle is in Lanhydrock. The wider wooded estate of Lanhydrock is awash with bluebells in late spring, from the estate entrance all the way down to the River Fowey. Specially fenced walks have been created to help visitors enjoy the display and get those perfect photos whilst protecting the bluebells and ensuring amazing displays for years to come.
Mike Beeston National Trust Gardens & Parks Advisor for the National Trust said: “Those winter blues seem to melt away when bluebells are mentioned. These true heralders of spring are as much a key part of our natural heritage as any other flower. Stand at the edge of a bluebell wood breathe in deeply, take in the delicate sweet scent and marvel at one of nature’s truly spectacular events. Bluebells are slow to establish themselves, so if you stumble upon a deeply carpeted blue haze it’s likely to be ancient woodland.”