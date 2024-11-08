AHEAD of the cinema release of Paddington in Peru, the stars of the new film helped to unveil a special livery on a Great Wester Railway (GWR) train which will travelling through Cornwall.
The train, which ferried star passengers Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin, made it’s first journey with the new livery to Newbury in Berkshire, the birthplace of Michael Bond, the author who created the Paddington children’s books.
Paddington in Peru, which is developed, produced and distributed by Studiocanal, is the third instalment of the Paddington series of films which hits cinemas across the UK today (Friday, November 8). The intercity express train, named the Paddington in Peru Express, has visited Cornwall on it’s journey from London to Penzance earlier this week.
GWR sales and marketing director, Amanda Burns, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our long association with the world’s most instantly-recognisable and adorable bear and we hope our customers will enjoy travelling on our new Paddington in Peru Express.
“We might not travel as far as Peru, but you might just find the Paddington in Peru Express travelling to the likes of Penzance, Plymouth and Pershore!”