New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Antony House - Colonnade Café at The National Trust, Antony House, Ferry Lane, Wilcove; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: Reggies Street Food at St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Turntable Pizza at Herringbone, Big Green, Polperro, Looe; rated on April 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Plough Duloe at The Plough, Duloe, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on April 24
• Rated 5: Salutation Inn at Ye Olde Salutation Inne, 65 Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: The Balnoon Inn at The Lodge, Balnoon, Lelant, St Ives; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: The Fountain Inn at Newbridge, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 17
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Wok N Roll Chinese Takeaway at 3 Market Square, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on April 23
• Rated 5: 1747 Sandwich Bar at Harbour Tavern, Jetty Street, Mevagissey, Cornwall; rated on April 22
• Rated 5: Darren's Fish And Chips at 5 Trevingey Road, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on April 17