New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 23 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cleaves Cafe And Deli at 4 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on April 17
• Rated 5: Cha Cha Cha at Engravers Cottage, Arwenack Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather Ltd, Pall Europe, Redruth at Pall Europe Ltd, 51 Cardrew Industrial Estate, Cardrew Way, Redruth; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Redruth Station Buffet And Kiosk at Station Buffet And Kiosk, Railway Station, Station Road, Redruth; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Salt Kitchen/Bar at Salt Kitchen And Bar, Whites Warehouse, 25 Foundry Square, Hayle; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: Paradise Park Cafe at Paradise Park, 16 Trelissick Road, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Enys Gardens Tea Room at 2 Enys Cottages, St Gluvias, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Market Cafe at Cattle Market, Dean Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Saffron Huns at 52 High Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 9
• Rated 5: Dolphin Cafe at Beach Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on April 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Black Swan at Swan Restaurant, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: The Oystercatcher at Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Falmouth Cricket Club at Trescobeas Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: The Rock Inn at 39 Fore Street, Roche, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on April 10
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chicken Point at 7 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 16
• Rated 5: The Beach Takeaway at The Beach Store, Sennen Cove, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on April 15
• Rated 5: Cone Zone at Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Harbour Chippy at 46 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 14
• Rated 5: Sharkys Fish & Chips at Sharkys Fish And Chip Shop, Unit 7a, Penbeagle Industrial Estate, St Ives; rated on April 11
• Rated 5: Ferdis Indoor Play at Flambards Theme Park, Clodgey Lane, Helston, Cornwall; rated on April 4
• Rated 3: Curry Inn at Little Castle Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on March 27