STAFF face losing their jobs before Christmas and a large number of students – including Ukrainian refugees who are learning English – could see a sudden end to their classes after it was revealed that seven adult education centres across Cornwall are threatened with closure.
Cornwall Council has said that due to a reduced number of people using the service coupled with increased costs it is consulting on their closure. The centres facing the chop are based in Camelford, Callington, Torpoint, Saltash, Launceston, Penzance and St Austell.
Users of the Link into Learning centre in Penzance are particularly enraged. An online petition has been set up to “prevent the closure of Penzance Link into Learning Adult Education Centre” which is based in St John’s Hall in the town. Staff have written to councillors airing their “dismay” that the centre may close as early as mid December.
They said: “The closure of Penzance Link into Learning will disrupt or curtail and/or prematurely end the study of 60 students, meaning those who are studying in order to go onto to further higher study or jobs will have their plans severely disrupted. Some students have already said they feel like giving up on their ambitions, others face an added year to their ambitions if they have to start from scratch elsewhere. The closure of the centre will also make six local staff redundant.
“We appreciate that Cornwall Council has huge financial issues, but Penzance is a deprived area serving a dispersed rural community. Furthermore, this seems to be a contradictory move to make just when the new government is focused on improving skills.”
They point out that provision via other Link into Learning centres exists in Helston, Camborne, Hayle and online, and learners at Penzance are being asked to choose one of these. However, many of the Penzance students are unable to travel the distances to reach these centres or are not confident or proficient enough to complete classes online.
“The Penzance centre serves people from throughout West Cornwall with people travelling to us from their homes across areas spanning from Land’s End, Marazion, Leedstown and St Ives. To ask many of these learners to travel even further, say from St Just to Hayle, many via public transport, and to arrive at lessons at 9.30am is a big ask, especially for those with low finances, esteem or motivation, and indeed with other commitments demanding their time, for example families and work. We are not aware that any impact assessment has been carried out, especially for students with access needs and disabilities,” added the staff.
Among many other classes, the Penzance centre runs English classes for speakers of other languages. “Cornwall has so warmly welcomed many Ukrainians and at least eight are currently improving their English skills with us in Penzance. We also have English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students from many other non-English communities who need to learn English for jobs and citizenship. Beyond learning English, these classes support people and help them to integrate into our community. Notably there is no ESOL provision otherwise available in Penzance and these students would need to travel to continue learning.”
The staff added: “Our centre provides a safe environment for learners to gain or regain confidence. People of all ages come from 16 to people in their 80s. Although the learning is serious and real, it is deliberately unlike school. We have experienced, qualified staff and further staff members to work with individuals who need extra or different support, especially one to one.”
Cllr Tim Dwelly, who represents Penzance East at Cornwall Council, is fighting the possible closure in his town. He said: “Sadly the council has so far looked at the local deficit of the service (circa £13,000 pa) without factoring in that the amount of rent the council charges Link into Learning at St John’s Hall (circa £17,000 pa) is what creates that deficit.
“Purely from a budget setting point of view, this appears to make no sense. Save £13,000 but lose £17,000 in rent. I have made these points to the deputy leader Cllr David Harris (who leads on the budget). I am hoping that either the council will reduce the rent to tide the service over until the new devolved Adult Skills service launches, or for other community-minded premises to be asked to host the service at a rent closer to £4,000 to end the deficit. Offers are already coming in.
“I am so sorry to hear that jobs are being threatened in the run-up to Christmas like this but councillors have been told this is a consultation not a fait accompli. Hopefully the arguments made will see the Penzance closure averted.”
The Liberal Democrat MP for St Ives, Andrew George, added: “I will question the wisdom (or rather the apparent lack of it) behind this apparent and precipitous decision.”
A council spokesperson said: “Numbers in adult education have not recovered as quickly as hoped following Covid, putting pressure on a service which is delivered by Cornwall Council but funded by the Department for Education based on the number of learners. This, coupled with inflationary pressures over the past two years, has made it difficult to justify the existing cost when a different way of working with partners and moving to online provision will allow most courses to continue in a different format.
“Anyone enrolled at any affected centre will be supported to continue their course, possibly through the transfer to a nearby alternative centre, to an online alternative, or to another provider, such as a college, including Truro and Penwith College and Cornwall College.”
The online petition can be found at: www.change.org/p/prevent-the-closure-of-penzance-link-into-learning-adult-education-centre