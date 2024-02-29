AS the year pushes on with haste, many of us will soon be surprised to wake up and see ‘March’ proudly displayed at the head of our calendars. However, while for some this means a shock the system, for others it means excitement brewing for one of the biggest days in the Cornish calendar – St Piran’s Day!
A long-standing Cornish tradition and one which will be enjoyed by thousands across the county, the event celebrates all things Cornish and marks the life of St Piran, patron saint of tin miners, who is believed to have discovered the useful metal.
On March 5 – the big day – events across the county will get underway, each looking to celebrate the unique aspects that make us Cornish.
Here are just some of the events hoping to do just that:
Launceston Children’s Parade
Tuesday, March 5 - 10am
Come and watch as hundreds of children take to the town square for the annual parade. Children from schools across the town will come together to celebrate with Cornish dancing, Cornish singing and a performance from the newly composed folk dance for Launceston.
Camelford Up and Running – Cornwall Town Tour Challenge
Sunday, March 3
Camelford’s local running group plan on pushing themselves to the limit with a sporting challenge this St Piran’s Day. The group will be visiting each town in Cornwall – all 31 of them – and running a mile in each. The mammoth challenge will see individuals drive more than 250 miles and run 31 miles all in a single day while raising money for charity!
Give them a wave if you see them out and about – donations can be made via their JustGiving: www.justgiving.com/page/camelford-up-and-running-cornish-towns-tour-challenge
Bude Storm Tower’s Grand Opening
Tuesday, March 5 - 2pm
While St Piran’s Day is already a cause for celebration, residents of Bude will be even happier to mark the occasion as the town’s Compass Point Project is officially completed with an exciting reopening ceremony.
Residents are welcome to attend the occasion, though organisers suggest appropriate dress as the ground may be muddy, and ask attendees to follow the designated route to the tower.
Camelford Pasty Competitions
Tuesday, March 5 - 4pm
For those partial to a pasty or two, these events might be the best way to enjoy the Cornish occasion. Camelford Town Council are hosting a ‘best homemade pasty’ competition for aspiring bakers from the surrounding areas at the town’s Conservative Club. However, for those more interested in the consumption of pasties, rather than their creation, from 7.30pm the annual pasty eating competition will get underway to see who is the faster chewer in the west.
Bodmin’s Big Parade
Tuesday, March 5 - 11am
This event promises to be a sight to behold, as more than 500 children from local schools will take to the street to mark this iconic day in the Cornish calendar, before parading through the town.