For those partial to a pasty or two, these events might be the best way to enjoy the Cornish occasion. Camelford Town Council are hosting a ‘best homemade pasty’ competition for aspiring bakers from the surrounding areas at the town’s Conservative Club. However, for those more interested in the consumption of pasties, rather than their creation, from 7.30pm the annual pasty eating competition will get underway to see who is the faster chewer in the west.