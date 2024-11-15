YOUNG volunteers from the Liskeard branch of the St John’s Ambulance have been described as ‘exceptional’ at a special presentation evening held in the town by the Liskeard Youth Services Unit.
Cadets aged between 10 and 17 each received certificates for subjects including First Aid, event cover, volunteering in the community, misuse and addiction and fundraising.
Shield were also presented on the night, including the President’s Shield for the most helpful cadet to Laura Baran; the Rowe Shield for the cadet who has the most attendance was awarded jointly to Ellen Black and Georgina Colbert; the Julie Morley Shield for Liskeard Cadet of the Year was awarded to Liam Hartley.
Sam Ennor-Pengelly, Liskeard cadet unit manager, said: “Our young people are exceptional and show immense dedication to our organisation. I am incredibly proud of the work they have done and continue to do to support our local community.”
It was a point endorsed by Simon Ennor, district youth lead, who added: “Well done to all the Cadets at Liskeard. You have worked so hard, and you all are a credit to your unit and to St John Ambulance.”