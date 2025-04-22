A St Austell man is running the London Marathon this weekend to give back to drug and alcohol charity who helped him.
Ross Camps, 40, is set to take on the ultimate challenge of running the London Marathon to raise money and awareness for WithYou, a national charity supporting more than 100,000 people with problems with drugs, alcohol or their mental health across England and Scotland.
Ross was helped by WithYou when he was struggling with alcohol and drugs. Now sober, he wants to give back to the charity who helped him.
Ross said: “It’s my personal experience with WithYou that has led me to run for them, because they helped me. They provided me with a recovery worker, and I went to support groups throughout the week.”
Stephen McCulloch, executive director for marketing, communications and fundraising at WithYou, said:
“We’re very grateful to Ross for taking on this momentous challenge. I ran the London Marathon for WithYou two years ago, and I know just how demanding it is. Doing it for a cause close to your heart shows so much generosity and strength.
“Every pound donated will go towards helping people struggling with drugs, alcohol and mental health problems. Just £16 can pay for a support session with a trained advisor via our webchat service - enabling people to get anonymous support from wherever they are. With your generosity we can continue to offer hope to those who feel there is none. When it comes to creating change, every step counts.”
To support Ross, visit his fundraising page at: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/ross-camps