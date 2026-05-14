A Cornish cinema has completed a three-day cycling challenge to raise money for a film charity that installs cinemas in NHS hospitals across the UK.
Using exercise bikes, the team at St Austell’s White River Cinema cycled a total of 245 miles over three days from May 12 to 14, to raise funds for MediCinema, a charity that builds and runs fully-equipped cinemas in hospitals.
The target distance to cover is the equivalent distance from the St Austell cinema to Birmingham Children's Hospital, where the latest MediCinema screen has recently been opened.
With the aim of cycling around 80 miles a day, the cinema staff were supported by a number of volunteers and passers-by who offered to do a few miles on the bikes that were supplied by Snap Fitness.
Cllr Ethan Stephens popped in to help out as part of his first official engagement as the new mayor of St Austell, while Love Island star Konnor Ewudzi also completed some miles to help the cinema reach it’s 245 mile target.
As an incentive and to spice things up a bit, the cinema said that they will be giving out a prize for who ever contributes the most miles during the three-days.
All proceeds from the fundraising challenge will help MediCinema bring NHS patients precious moments of escape, joy, and connection through the power of cinema.
The charity builds cinemas in hospitals, offering patients and their families an escape from their wards free of charge. The film screenings reduce anxiety and boost resilience during tough times, all at no cost to the NHS.
Will Burt, of White River Cinema, said: “The event has generated a lot of positivity and received great feedback from everyone.
“We’ve been associated with MediCinema for a few years now, we’ve donated movie posters to them and done the occasional film screening with the proceeds going to the charity.
“This is probably the first big event we’ve done for them and I think it would be great for this sort of occasion to become an annual feature in the future.”
The final amount raised following the challenge will be announced in due course.
To make a donation, visit White River Cinema’s JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/page/whiterivercinema-1
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