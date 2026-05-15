A Saltash PE teacher is preparing to scooter 2,800-mile journey across Australia in a remarkable double world record attempt aimed at raising £50,000 for charity and inspiring children to lead more active lives.
Bob Brown will begin the challenge on July 16, travelling coast to coast from Perth to Sydney on a non-electric kick scooter.
The 57-year-old, who teaches at Bishop Cornish Church of England Primary School, is hoping to become fastest person to cross Australia on kick scooter and the first person to traverse the country by three different self-powered methods
“I was the first Briton to run across Australia back in 2001 as part of the first running race across the country. It took me 61 days, averaging 50 miles a day,” he explained.
“Then, 22 years later, I became the first person to cross Australia by two different methods under my own steam, running and cycling. Last year I started thinking I needed another adventure. I can’t run anymore because of my back, but I still love Australia, so I wondered if anyone had ever scooted across it.
“I’m still waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records. If nobody has done it, I’ll set the record. If someone has, I’ll try to beat it. Either way, I’ll become the first person to cross Australia by three different methods – running, cycling and scootering.”
Brown said his love affair with Australia began during a gap year more than three decades ago.
“I did a gap year there in 1991 and completely fell in love with the country,” he said. “I lived in Sydney at first before moving north towards Queensland, and for years I split my time between England and Australia – doing triathlons in the UK during the summer and training in Australia through the winter. I basically had summer all year round for six or seven years.”
Despite his previous experience, Bob admitted the challenge ahead will test him physically and mentally.
“When I ran across Australia it was in the middle of summer and temperatures reached 45 degrees, which I actually loved,” he said. “This time I’ll be going during the Australian winter.
“I’m 57 now and I just felt I needed another challenge – something that takes me out of my comfort zone again. Scootering is a lot harder than people think.”The challenge is aiming to raise £50,000 with half going to Macmillan Cancer Support Funds will also be donated to St Luke's Hospice Plymouth and Children's Hospice South West.
Bob, who hopes to complete the crossing in around 35 days while averaging about 70 miles a day, only began scootering in December and expects to spend up to 12 hours a day riding during the crossing
"My motto in life is ‘Don't Limit Your Challenges, Challenge Your Limits’. I know this will be a difficult challenge, but I believe I have the physical and mental strength to complete it.”
Bob says the school community at Bishop Cornish and other schools locally have been fully supportive of the challenge.
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