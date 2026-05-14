A SALTASH man has been jailed for a string of burglaries that saw homes across Plymouth and East Cornwall targeted in a sustained daylight crime spree – with victims left devastated after the theft of jewellery, cash and treasured family heirlooms.
Greg Disbrey, 39, of Saltmill Close, Saltash, was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday (May 14) to seven years and six months in prison after admitting eight burglaries. A further seven offences were also taken into consideration.
The court heard how Disbrey repeatedly targeted residential streets, smashing doors and windows to gain entry while occupants were out for short periods. Once inside, he focused on high-value items such as gold jewellery and cash.
In several properties, he also sprayed bleach and cleaning products around the homes in what investigators believe was an attempt to disrupt forensic recovery. Victims, many of whom were elderly, were left to deal with the damage and contamination themselves, adding further distress to already traumatic experiences.
A key breakthrough came after a burglary in Portway Close, Plymstock, where more than £10,000 worth of jewellery was stolen. CCTV from nearby properties led officers to a white van seen in the area at the time.
Although initial footage did not clearly identify the driver, police were able to trace the vehicle’s registration back to Disbrey, who soon became a primary suspect.
The investigation took a further turn when a council worker discovered dumped items in a Plymstock car park. These were confirmed as stolen property and additional CCTV linked the same van to the scene.
Disbrey was arrested after officers tracked his van moving between Cornwall and Plymouth. A search of the vehicle uncovered a concealed compartment behind the driver’s seat containing stolen jewellery and watches.
Further inquiries revealed a wider pattern of offending stretching across Plymouth and East Cornwall, supported by extensive CCTV analysis, mobile phone data, travel records and financial investigations.
Detectives traced Disbrey’s movements through bus footage and rail journeys, identifying repeated trips from Cornwall into Plymouth, as well as travel via Tiverton to London. Investigators also found evidence linking him to visits in Hatton Garden, where he attended jewellery businesses and made cash deposits.
Police working alongside the Flying Squad executed warrants in London in December 2025, where CCTV showed Disbrey visiting a jeweller shortly after one of the burglaries.
Some stolen items were later recovered in Plymouth and successfully returned to victims, though many sentimental pieces remain missing.
Detective Sergeant Paula Smith of the Priority Crime Investigation Team described the case as “extremely challenging,” highlighting the lack of witnesses and limited CCTV in many of the rural and suburban locations targeted.
She paid tribute to victims, including an 86-year-old woman who lost wedding rings belonging to her late husband along with family war medals.
Police said Disbrey’s offending was driven by a gambling addiction, which he managed to conceal while carrying out repeated burglaries.
DS Smith added: “Although he has now pleaded guilty and been sentenced, he denied involvement for many months. This investigation was a true team effort.”
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