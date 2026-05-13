SALTASH Old Cornwall Society will host an illustrated lecture exploring the fascinating history of Bodmin Railway later this month.
The event takes place on Monday, May 18, at the St Nicholas and St Faith Rooms, with doors opening at 7pm.
Acclaimed speaker John Burden will guide visitors through the remarkable story of Cornwall’s historic railway, which provided a regular rail service three years before Queen Victoria ascended the throne in 1837.
The lecture will explore how Sir William Molesworth of Pencarrow helped launch the railway just five years after the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, the world’s first steam passenger line.
Visitors will also hear about one of Britain’s longest railway restoration projects, involving a world-famous opera singer, a romantic castle and royal connections.
John Burden’s acclaimed railway book will also be available to purchase, supporting the Bodmin Steam Railway Charity.
Past and present members of Saltash Old Cornwall Society, along with visitors, are warmly invited to attend. Admission is £3, and anyone wanting further information can contact SOCS President Sue Hooper via email at [email protected].
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