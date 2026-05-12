AUTHORITIES are urging residents across the Rame Peninsula to remain vigilant this summer amid rising concerns over illegal fly-tipping.
Mount Edgcumbe House and Country Park has issued a public reminder following a rise in reports of garden and household waste being dumped in rural and public spaces, including within the park itself.
As warmer weather encourages garden clear-outs, officials say rogue waste collectors are increasingly offering cheap disposal services, only for waste to be illegally dumped in open spaces.
The park team warned that anyone hiring a waste removal service must obtain a waste transfer note, proving rubbish has been handled and disposed of legally. Without this documentation, residents risk becoming unintentionally involved in environmental crime.
A statement from Mount Edgcumbe House and Country Park said too many ‘cheap’ operators are taking waste and abandoning it in inappropriate locations, with the park frequently targeted.
Officials stressed fly-tipping is illegal and poses a serious threat to wildlife, the environment and visitors to the historic estate – and they urged the public to help protect the area by checking any waste carrier is properly licensed and operating within the law.
The warning comes as Cornwall councillor Kate Ewert, representing the Rame Peninsula & St Germans, raised concerns after reporting fresh fly-tipping at Penlee.
In a social media post she called the dumping ‘really disappointing’ and confirmed it had been reported for removal.
Councillor Ewert echoed advice from park authorities, urging residents to verify waste carriers hold valid licences before work begins. She warned illegally dumped waste can be traced through identifying materials, leading to fines and enforcement action.
Enforcement teams regularly inspect dumped waste and evidence is often used to identify and prosecute offenders.
Cllr Ewert says community awareness and responsible disposal are key to stopping illegal dumping across peninsula – and she has encouraged residents to report suspicious activity.
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