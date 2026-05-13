A SALTASH pensioner who has attended the Devon County Show for around 80 years is set to receive a special tribute celebrating his lifelong connection to one of the South West’s biggest agricultural events.
Malcolm Batten, 94, will return to the showground on Thursday, May 21, for what organisers say will be a memorable and emotional visit in his honour.
Malcolm first attended the Devon County Show as a child after being evacuated during the Second World War to a farm near Moretonhampstead. While he cannot remember the exact year of that first trip, the memories of the day have stayed with him ever since.
“I just remember being entranced by everything,” Malcolm recalled. “The towering shire horses, the dairy cattle and arriving in a Morris 10 with black and red leather seats. I can still smell them.”
From that moment, the Devon County Show became a constant throughout his life - with Malcolm returning every year he possibly could.
This year organisers are planning several special moments to recognise his remarkable loyalty. During the show he will be introduced to Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh as part of her official visit.
Malcolm will also receive a bespoke celebration cake designed in the shape of his beloved RAF jeep, which he painstakingly restored himself using skills learned while serving as a mechanic in the RAF during the war.
The jeep still takes pride of place in his garage at home in Saltash and Malcolm continues to enjoy driving it around his yard.
As a final tribute, he will be given a celebratory lap of the Main Ring in a vintage tractor following the popular vintage tractor parade.
Despite his love of classic machinery, Malcolm says he is equally fascinated by modern farming technology and still enjoys exploring the latest agricultural equipment on display every year at the showground.
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