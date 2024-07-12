A SPECIAL recruitment day is being held in Bodmin tomorrow (July 13) to find caring and compassionate people to help the council support disabled children, young people and their families.
The event takes place at Chy Trevail between 11am and 1pm when there will be opportunities to apply for jobs and even book interviews there and then.
There are vacancies for the following roles:
Direct Payments Personal Assistants
Some families across Cornwall need personal assistants to support their disabled child or young person. They are employed under a private arrangement with the family. The role involves building positive relationships and supporting children and young people to access and enjoy activities in their local community. It is a very rewarding job where you have the opportunity to make a positive difference.
Family Based Short Break Carers
The Family Based Short Breaks scheme provides short breaks to disabled children, in a carer’s own home, from a few hours per month up to a couple of nights per week. Carers would be provided with supervision, support and training, as well as competitive rates of pay.
Crisis Residential and Outreach Service
Staff are needed for a new residential crisis intervention and outreach service which provides short-term residential care at our fantastic new facility in Cardinham while working together to find solutions for families.
They are also looking for staff to work in our children’s homes for disabled children in Gwenapp and St Blazey and our residential short break home that is also in St Blazey.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “There are many families in Cornwall caring full time for a disabled child and all of them deserve help and support, whether that’s through dedicated personal assistants, our fabulous SCIP team, or the vital short-breaks service we provide.
“It is one of our priorities that Cornwall is a brilliant place to be a child and grow up, and that means ensuring all children with disabilities have the right support to achieve their goals and fulfil their dreams.
“All children are different and to meet their needs, we are looking for a wide variety of people. If you think you have the enthusiasm, compassion and skills to help them do this then please come along to our recruitment open day on Saturday. It could be the start of a new and rewarding career!”