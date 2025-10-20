A PRIMARY school in South East Cornwall has made a harvest donation to a foodbank.
Menheniot Primary School presented 78kg of food to the Liskeard and Looe Foodbank following its harvest festival service at St Lalluwy’s Church.
A school spokesperson said: “The service saw pupils share songs and readings celebrating gratitude, kindness and the importance of looking out for one another. Families and friends joined the celebration in the parish church.
“The donation included tinned goods, pasta, rice and UHT milk – essential items that provide practical support for families facing hardship.”
The Rev Li Selman, of St Lalluwy’s Church, said: “This harvest festival truly captured the spirit of harvest and generosity. We are proud of the students, their families and our community for coming together to support their neighbours.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.