Malcolm Barnecutt, 74, who lives at St Breock Residential Care Home in Wadebridge, has become one of the stars of a new charity cookbook, A Lifetime of Flavours: A Celebration of Food, Family and the Lives Behind Beloved Recipes. His celebrated Cornish pasty builds on the legacy of his grandfather who started making them 95 years ago, which has stood the test of time, and which Malcolm has mastered over his lifetime.