Here's a snapshot of what’s happening at the Woods this half term:
- Stick Man family adventure trails
Enjoy a magical woodland adventure with Stick Man as you help him find his way back to the family tree. Get creative, learn about forest wildlife, and discover the wonders of woodland birds and their nests. Get the most from the trail with an activity leaflet from the Ranger’s Hut, with extra activities to entertain the little ones.
- Join Wallace and Gromit for the ultimate forest walkies
Only until the end of October, bond with your pooch by taking on dog-tastic challenges together, solve crossword clues, and track down Feathers McGraw – with everyone’s favourite dog and owner duo for company. Get the most from the trail and grab your chance to win a dog-friendly holiday with an activity pack from the Ranger’s Hut.
- Go on a family bike ride
- Learn about amazing forests together
Get up close to the wildlife and towering trees of the forest with easy-to-follow activities in the Forest Activity Bag. Spot incredible wildlife, uncover hidden forest gems, and put your knowledge to the test with an exciting forest quiz. Forest Activity Bag is packed with fun at your own pace and every child goes home with a goody bag.
- Find a walking trail
Choose an easy going stroll along a babbling stream, or head deeper into the forest for a more challenging hiking adventure. For little legs, the pushchair-friendly Lady Vale Walk is home to the Gruffalo sculptures and also suitable for balance bikes. History lovers will adore our Wheal Glyn Walk, which takes you steeply uphill to the ruins of Cardinham’s ‘bubble mine’.
- Go on a wildlife spotting adventure
To plan your half term adventures, visit www.forestryengland.uk/cardinham-woods
