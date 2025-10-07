A POPULAR Cornish motorcycle run has raised more than £9,000 for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).
After two postponement due to poor weather, more than 1,500 riders gathered on Sunday, September 28, for the 38th Martin Jennings Memorial Motorcycle Run. Participants meet at the Tregurra Park and Ride Car Park in Truro, before heading off on a countywide journey around the county.
After setting off from the city, the convoy headed to their lunch spot at Cornwall Services before heading down the A30 towards Camborne and then on to Beacon. While at Beacon, riders came together at the village square where a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Martin Jennings, who lost his life while competing at the Manx GP in 1987.
It was also a time to remember Roger “Ginger” Andrew, a close friend of Martin, who passed away last month after a long battle with cancer. The last leg of the run saw the riders go through Troon and Helston before arriving at their final destination at the Falmouth Recreation Ground, where mayor Cllr Alan Jewell greeted the riders.
The money raised will go towards helping CHSW providing the best possible hospice care for children and young people living with life-limiting conditions and their families.
Amanda Masters, CHSW community fundraiser, said: “Thank you all so much for these amazing donations, the money raised will support local children and their families when they need the care and support the most.”
Organiser David Saunby, who was recently nominated for a Westcountry Pride of Britain award, has confirmed that next year’s run will take place on Sunday, September 13 2026.
