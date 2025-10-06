Cornwall's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chybucca to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian entry slip road closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound, turn at Tolvaddon and return westbound.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Down to Carminow Cross lane closure and convoy for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to 4am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Down to Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers to Scorrier lane closure for Instalcom works.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Mitchell and return westbound.
• A38, from 9am October 7 to 3pm October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38, to the east of Bodmin, traffic lights for South West Water works.
• A30, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass to Carminow carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Helland, Follow local road to the left back to Carminow Roundabout following Square diversion Symbol. Then follow signs to A38.
• A38, from 8pm October 8 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Landrake - convoy working for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm October 8 to 4am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 9 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cardinham Down to Preeze Cross lane closure and convoy for carriageway resurfacing.
• A38, from 7.30pm October 9 to 4am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Island Shop carriageway closure for electrical work, diversion via - B3254, A390 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm October 9 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A3076.
• A30, from 7pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor to Temple Tor lane closure and convoy for carriageway resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 4am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Millpool to Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9.30am October 13 to 6pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian lane closed for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Loggans Moor carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne and minor road through Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake to Trewint, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9pm October 15 to 6am October 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Redruth to Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Redruth to Scorrier - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 20 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.