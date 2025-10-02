Brake’s National Road Victim Service provides specialist support for those who have been bereaved or seriously injured in a road crash anywhere in the UK. This scheme funds two local Brake caseworkers dedicated to the region of Devon, Cornwall and the Isle of Scilly who provide both practical and emotional support to help families cope with the trauma of a road death or injury. This service has been funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner since July 2023 and in the last two years Brake has supported more than 250 families in this region. To ensure that everyone under the age of 18 can get the specialist support they need following a bereavement from a road crash, Brake collaborates with local organisations to provide the right support for their specific needs and circumstances. This partnership improves the quality of the service delivered by Brake in Devon and Cornwall.
Families in Grief supports bereaved children and young people in North Devon and Torridge. Penhaligon’s Friends specialises within Cornwall, while the charity Balloons supports children and young people in Exeter, East and Mid Devon. Jeremiah’s Journey is a dedicated service for the Plymouth area. Access to this support is facilitated by Brake via a cross-referral pathways.
Brake’s CEO Ross Moorlock commented: “We know that the right support at the right time can change the course of someone’s life, and we are delighted to able to continue to provide the very best specialist care for road victims in the South West thanks to the ongoing support of the Police and Crime Commissioner. Working in collaboration with local charities means together we can give people of all ages the support that’s right for them.” Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and Chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, added: “Vision Zero has been trialling this support service with Brake for families affected by the death or serious injury of a loved one on our roads. Since we started this scheme, it has helped more than 250 families. Our members have committed to doing everything they can to halve deaths and serious injuries on Devon & Cornwall’s roads by 2030.
“All the work our partnership carries out is grounded in the Safe System Approach – an internationally renowned road safety framework which centres around five core elements, one of which is Post-Crash Care. While this element is often overlooked – and is primarily focused on immediate bystander and medical treatment – the care given to those affected by the loss or serious injury of a loved one is also important.”
