Brake’s CEO Ross Moorlock commented: “We know that the right support at the right time can change the course of someone’s life, and we are delighted to able to continue to provide the very best specialist care for road victims in the South West thanks to the ongoing support of the Police and Crime Commissioner. Working in collaboration with local charities means together we can give people of all ages the support that’s right for them.” Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, and Chair of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, added: “Vision Zero has been trialling this support service with Brake for families affected by the death or serious injury of a loved one on our roads. Since we started this scheme, it has helped more than 250 families. Our members have committed to doing everything they can to halve deaths and serious injuries on Devon & Cornwall’s roads by 2030.