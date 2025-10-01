CHILDREN in Callington are racing to the Saltash Road Recreation Ground after the long-awaited arrival of a brand-new zip wire.
The exciting new addition to the park was officially opened with plenty of laughter and cheers as the town’s Portreeve and Mayor, Cllr Steven Pound, set the tone by bravely hopping on and zipping down the line.
He was joined by fellow councillors Karen Gold, Peter Watson and Maria Coakley, all of whom were delighted to see the zip wire in action for the very first time.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “A huge thank you to everyone involved in making this possible, we can’t wait to see children (and maybe a few adventurous grown-ups!) enjoying the new zip wire for years to come.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.