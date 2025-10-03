SIR Robert Geffery’s School and Community Farm in Landrake have cooked up a quirky new fundraiser with a fruity twist.
Partnering with The Friends of the School, they’ve launched ‘Raisin’ Funds’ – and it’s exactly what it sounds like.
Families are sent home with a little snack box of raisins. Once the raisins are munched, the box becomes a miniature piggy bank to be stuffed with spare coins, notes or money earned from odd jobs and pocket money.
The challenge runs until Friday (October 10) with the grand total revealed the following week.
Every penny raised will help keep Polly the donkey, the guinea pigs, sheep and chickens happily fed at the much-loved two-acre community farm, which has been bringing joy – and a little mud – to villagers for over 23 years.
