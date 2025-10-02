The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Cornwall Council and NHS partners are supporting the school and reminding parents, carers and staff about the importance of good hygiene, vaccination, and keeping children at home if they are unwell.
Flu symptoms can include cough, sore throat, heavy cold and fever. While most people recover quickly at home, flu can lead to serious illness in those with existing health conditions. The flu vaccine is strongly recommended for those at higher risk, including children, older adults and people with long-term conditions.
Group A Strep usually causes mild illness such as “strep throat” or skin infections, but on rare occasions it can develop into invasive Group A Strep (iGAS), which can be serious and potentially life-threatening if it spreads to the blood, lungs or muscles.
Dr Fiona Neely, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West, said: “We are working closely with the school to support staff, pupils and families. People with flu-like symptoms should stay at home until they no longer have a fever and feel well enough to return to normal activities. Children with Group A Strep should not go back to school until at least 24 hours after starting antibiotics.
“Most cases are mild and resolve quickly, but having both infections at the same time can be more serious. Good hand and respiratory hygiene is essential. Follow the ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ advice – use tissues for sneezes, dispose of them promptly, and wash hands regularly.”
Parents are urged to ensure eligible children and household members take up their free NHS flu vaccine. From October 1, free flu jabs are available for children aged two to three, all school-aged children up to Year 11, over-65s, pregnant women, carers, and those with long-term health conditions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.